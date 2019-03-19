President Buhari was declared winner of the Saturday, March 23, 2019, presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But, Atiku, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, since claimed an overwhelming victory over Buhari.

Despite pleas by Rotimi Amaechi, director general of the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, and other top politicians for Atiku to abort plans to challenge Buhari's victory, the former vice president has assembled 20 senior lawyers and 400 witnesses to help him "reclaim" his "stolen mandate".

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Uzoukwu maintained that the PDP legal team has enough fact to back its case against Buhari.

He noted although the team had challenges accessing the electoral materials, that would not deter them from continuing with the suit.

“I believe we have sufficient facts to move the court to appreciate our case and grant us our reliefs,” he announced.

“We are ready and prepared to prove our case because it all depends on proofs and we are ready to prove our case. We have filed the petition, which is most fundamental with some documents.

“We may be having some challenges accessing documents from INEC, notwithstanding, we have filed the petition and with time, INEC shall be made to obey the orders of the court of appeal and grant us access to electoral documents.

“That we have filed petition does not mean we can not make use of those documents when we eventually secure them from INEC.

“Some members of the team were in INEC three times last week, they were in INEC yesterday and even today but they asked them to come tomorrow (Tuesday), that by tomorrow they will provide them with some documents.

“I do hope that INEC will keep to its words and do the needful, because they have no option as far as the matter is concerned. Because we are talking about the compliance with an order of the court.

“But I believe we have substantial facts to prove our case, to prove our entitlement to the main relief. I’m convinced beyond any doubt that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won the election," he declared.

The lawyer claimed Atiku won majority of the lawful votes cast during the presidential election.

Atiku had petitioned the election tribunal to either declare him winner of the election or nullify the poll.

This is even as the tribunal has given Buhari and the APC approval to inspect INEC materials used during the Presidential election.

Meanwhile, the opposition PDP claims it was denied access to the materials by INEC.