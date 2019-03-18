The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Buhari the winner of the presidential election which held on February 23, 2019.

Buhari won the election with 15,191,847 votes while Atiku garnered 11,262,978 votes.

The PDP presidential candidate however rejected the results and vowed to contest it in court.

According to Premium Times, Uche confirmed that the process has started, but declined to give more details.

On March 6, 2019, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal ordered INEC to allow Atiku inspect the materials used in the presidential election.

PDP raises alarm

However, the PDP, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, raised an alarm saying that INEC has refused to grant its presidential candidate access to inspect the materials.

The electoral body in its reaction, said it will allow Atiku inspect the elections materials ‘if and when’ it receives the court order.

PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan had earlier told newsmen that INEC has been served the court order.

Meanwhile, the decision by the Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO), Otunba Gbenga Daniel, to abandon ship with his former boss is in court contesting the results of the election, has sent tongues wagging.