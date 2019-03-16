The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refused to allow Atiku Abubakar inspect the election materials used in the presidential election which held on February 23, 2019.

Atiku rejected the result of the presidential election and vowed to contest it in court.

On March 6, 2019, the presidential election tribunal ordered INEC to allow the PDP presidential candidate inspect the election materials.

According to Leadership, the PDP, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan accused INEC and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to frustrate Atiku’s case.

The statement reads: “Despite being served with the Order and several follow-ups, the leadership of INEC has refused to grant the PDP and Atiku Abubakar access to the materials and documents, notwithstanding the urgency of the matter.

“This action by the leadership of INEC has further exposed that it has been heavily compromised by the Buhari Presidency to rig the February 23, 2019 Presidential election and to frustrate the quest by Nigerians to reclaim the mandate from President Muhammadu Buhari and save the nation from the crisis of an illegitimate government.

“The leadership of INEC and the APC are seeking to frustrate our court option, seeing that the documents and materials will expressly show that Atiku Abubakar clearly won the election by the votes directly delivered at the polling units across the country as well as expose how the commission and the Buhari Presidency manipulated the results for President Buhari.

“The PDP cautions the INEC to note that Nigerians are now aware of its manipulative tendencies and that any further delay in granting access to the materials might attract public odium.

“INEC should therefore end its unpatriotic partisan shenanigans with the APC and immediately obey the Court of Appeal and grant the PDP and Atiku Abubakar access to the documents and materials and free itself from unholy entanglement with the APC against Nigerians.”

Buhari won 15,191,847 of the total votes cast while Atiku gained 11,262,978 votes, an astonishing victory margin of 3,928,869 votes.