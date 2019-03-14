This is to allow them have a copy of the resources after Atiku Abubakar, the candidate that represented the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the contest got approval on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

The president and the APC were able to secure theirs from a tribunal headed by Justice Abdu Aboki, 8 days after on Thursday, March 14, 2019, according to a report by Channels Television.

In the report by Channels, the tribunal consented that the president should be allowed to view the resources used and also be permitted to make copies.

Prior to this, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Wole Olanipekun, and other lawyers had filed for access to the materials used by INEC on behalf of Buhari in order to have something to defend against a petition Atiku planned to file to contest the outcome of the presidential poll held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, that went in the favour of the incumbent.