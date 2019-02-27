Nigeria’s incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari has won his re-election bid with 15,191,847 votes to defeat his main challenger, a billionaire businessman, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar polled 11,262,978 to lose the election the presidential poll conducted last Saturday, February 23.

The electoral commission chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday morning, formally declared Muhammadu Buhari, candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner and returned as President.

Here's how Buhari won in 19 states out of 36 and Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari won in 19 states including Ekiti (219,231), Osun (347,634), Kwara (308,984), Nasarawa (289,903), Kogi (285,894), Gombe (402,961), Yobe (497,914), Niger (612,371), Jigawa (794,738), and Kaduna (993,445).

Other states include Bauchi (798,428), Lagos (580,825), Ogun (281,762), Kano (1,464,768), Katsina (1,232,133), Borno (836,496), Sokoto (490,333), Kebbi (581,552), and Zamfara (438,682).

With the figures, the incumbent President has more than 25% of the election votes in over 24 states as satisfied electoral laws.

On Tuesday, Investors lost $233.12 million (N84.3 billion) over cautious trading and profit takers on the Nigerian stocks market on the re-election of President Buhari.

The NSE All Shares Index dipped by 0.69% to close at 32,473.82 basis points. The depreciation wiped gains recorded on Monday and one-week low as investors await final overall results of the 2019 presidential elections in Africa's biggest economy.

Analysts expect market direction to be largely determined by the outcome of the election.