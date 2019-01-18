The Group said this in a statement jointly signed by its National Chairman Prof. Adeshegun Labinjo, BOT Chairman, Judge Dele Alade, and National Secretary, Mrs Ronke Ekwensi.

“Certainly Atiku’s entry and presence in the US is a mockery of President Bush Presidential Proclamation 7750.

“The proclamation affirms the denial of U.S. visa to foreign officials involved with corruption and other supporting legislations by the congress,” the group said.

The group however, said it did not object to Atiku or any Nigerian gaining entry into USA, once he or she meets the entry visa requirements to the country.

“However, the questionable character of the individual does not evaporate. Obviously Atiku has every reason to have kept off the US given the cloak of corruption he is wearing.

“After a long spell of noticeable absence and factual concerns about Atiku’s antecedents in the US, arising from his dealings with former Congressman William Jefferson of Louisiana.

“Jefferson was convicted and served a jail term, on account of bribery resulting from a telecommunication transaction in Nigeria, Atiku is now here again in the U.S,” it stated

According to the group, Congressional records point to the fact that Atiku engaged in money laundering through his wife who was then resident in the U.S.

“We see Atiku, who is the 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP in Nigeria, as a self-centered corrupt Vice President under President Obasanjo’s regime.

“APC-USA believes that Atiku should be held accountable for his involvement in money laundering,” it stated.