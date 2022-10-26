RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku’s campaign suffers another setback as Ortom, Benue elders withdraw their support

Bayo Wahab

The elders say there’s no hope for the Benue people if the PDP wins the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). (TheCable)
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). (TheCable)

Read Also

While addressing journalists on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Ortom accused Atiku of working against the interest of Benue residents.

He also said Atiku dishonored him as Benue Governor because he did not include him in his campaign team and didn’t seek his consent on those he drafted into the campaign council from Benue state.

The governor said this after the Minda Leaders of Thoughts, a group of elder statesmen in Benue withdrew their support over alleged hate speech.

Ortom is angry with Atiku over his recent comment in Kaduna that he quarreled with the governor for profiling the Fulanis as bandits and terrorists.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times) Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on Tuesday, Ortom who usually points fingers at Fulani herdsmen over killings in his state said Atiku was trying to make him look bad before the Fulani ethnic group in Nigeria.

The governor said “It was not correct for a presidential candidate who is seeking to rule the people to say that kind of thing.

“It was very wrong. And it would appear that he doesn’t even reference me and consider me to be a Governor of my state.”

Ortom also disclosed that after Atiku’s speech in Kaduna, he sent a message to him to resent the allegation against him, and according to him, Atiku admitted that his wrong.

The Benue governor said he later demanded an apology from Atiku but the Presidential candidate has not done so.

Ortom also said Atiku sidelined him in his campaign council saying he would remain on his and wait to see how the election would go.

“The people they appointed there, no consent from me. So I’ll remain on my own. But I’m waiting; when the election comes, we shall vote the election according to the election.”

On their part, the Benue elders said Atiku’s allegation against the governor was unfounded and reprehensible.

The group said it is unfortunate that Atiku whose presidential campaign is predicated on unifying Nigerians hardly acknowledges the killings of the people of their state by herdsmen.

The group further said there’s an obvious animosity being haboured against their state governor, Ortom, adding that there’s no hope for the Benue people if the PDP wins the 2023 presidential election.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Security: Ondo NSCDC partners Nigerian Navy on coastal area safety

Security: Ondo NSCDC partners Nigerian Navy on coastal area safety

2023 elections: Army, police to provide adequate security – GOC

2023 elections: Army, police to provide adequate security – GOC

Political office not about prestige – Osinbajo

Political office not about prestige – Osinbajo

I’ll resign if anyone proves I promised to handover to him as governor – Wike

I’ll resign if anyone proves I promised to handover to him as governor – Wike

Atiku’s campaign suffers another setback as Ortom, Benue elders withdraw their support

Atiku’s campaign suffers another setback as Ortom, Benue elders withdraw their support

Nitwit, toxic human being – Tinubu replies Obaseki

Nitwit, toxic human being – Tinubu replies Obaseki

2023: INEC announces date for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship polls

2023: INEC announces date for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship polls

Court nullifies all APC primaries in Rivers state

Court nullifies all APC primaries in Rivers state

Kogi Gov's aide, Abdullasis, urges residents to adopt flood prevention measures

Kogi Gov's aide, Abdullasis, urges residents to adopt flood prevention measures

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Festus Keyamo says he is not about to abandon his principles for corrupt politicians (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Festus Keyamo, others told to resign as ministers or be sacked

Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.

Suspended Labour Party Youth Leader urges Buhari, EFCC to intervene

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State endorsed his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term (Vanguard)

Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. [Vanguard]

Here's why Peter Obi believes fuel subsidy is an organised crime in Nigeria