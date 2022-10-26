Atiku’s campaign suffers another setback as Ortom, Benue elders withdraw their support

While addressing journalists on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Ortom accused Atiku of working against the interest of Benue residents.

He also said Atiku dishonored him as Benue Governor because he did not include him in his campaign team and didn’t seek his consent on those he drafted into the campaign council from Benue state.

The governor said this after the Minda Leaders of Thoughts, a group of elder statesmen in Benue withdrew their support over alleged hate speech.

Ortom is angry with Atiku over his recent comment in Kaduna that he quarreled with the governor for profiling the Fulanis as bandits and terrorists.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ortom who usually points fingers at Fulani herdsmen over killings in his state said Atiku was trying to make him look bad before the Fulani ethnic group in Nigeria.

The governor said “It was not correct for a presidential candidate who is seeking to rule the people to say that kind of thing.

“It was very wrong. And it would appear that he doesn’t even reference me and consider me to be a Governor of my state.”

Ortom also disclosed that after Atiku’s speech in Kaduna, he sent a message to him to resent the allegation against him, and according to him, Atiku admitted that his wrong.

The Benue governor said he later demanded an apology from Atiku but the Presidential candidate has not done so.

Ortom also said Atiku sidelined him in his campaign council saying he would remain on his and wait to see how the election would go.

“The people they appointed there, no consent from me. So I’ll remain on my own. But I’m waiting; when the election comes, we shall vote the election according to the election.”

On their part, the Benue elders said Atiku’s allegation against the governor was unfounded and reprehensible.

The group said it is unfortunate that Atiku whose presidential campaign is predicated on unifying Nigerians hardly acknowledges the killings of the people of their state by herdsmen.