RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku vibes to Davido's 'Stand Strong' to unveil recovery plan (VIDEO)

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku has taken to dancing to unveil his five-point recovery plan for Nigeria.

Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku. [Guardian]
Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

In the video shared on the Twitter handle of an Atiku supporter, Reno Omokri, the former Vice President can be seen dancing to one of Davido's latest songs, 'Stand Strong.'

Atiku used the song to pass across his message of hope, saying, "Nigeria is in crisis but... we have a five-star recovery plan!"

As the PDP presidential candidate continued to vibe to the song in his sky-blue agbada outfit, his five-point agenda were being rolled out on the screen.

Atiku said his plan as the president is to, "Secure Nigerians; Grow our economy; Strengthen our education and productivity; Restructure our government to work better; and Strengthen our union."

Pulse reports that Atiku's campaign was recently struck by a bribery allegation by some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP.

Four NWC members including the National Vice Chairman (South-West) Olasoji Adagunodo, the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Dan Orbih; and National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe all returned a combined N122.4 million paid into their accounts by the party's leader.

This is coming amid the lingering internal crisis rocking the party since the conclusion of the presidential convention.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his allies have insisted that the party's National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, must be sacrificed to bring about peace and reconciliation, a point he re-emphasised to Atiku when they both met again on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku vibes to Davido's 'Stand Strong' to unveil recovery plan (VIDEO)

Atiku vibes to Davido's 'Stand Strong' to unveil recovery plan (VIDEO)

El-Rufai condemns lynching of 2 herdsmen in Kaduna

El-Rufai condemns lynching of 2 herdsmen in Kaduna

I'm healthy - Tinubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness (VIDEO)

I'm healthy - Tinubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness (VIDEO)

Presidency presents 25-minute documentary on second Niger Bridge

Presidency presents 25-minute documentary on second Niger Bridge

2023: Anambra APC vows to deliver state for Tinubu

2023: Anambra APC vows to deliver state for Tinubu

APC support group bemoans exclusion of Tallen, Edu, others from Women Campaign Council

APC support group bemoans exclusion of Tallen, Edu, others from Women Campaign Council

2023: ASUU strike may affect Tinubu's chances - UAD

2023: ASUU strike may affect Tinubu's chances - UAD

Nigeria needs independence from poverty, corruption, disunity - Peter Obi

Nigeria needs independence from poverty, corruption, disunity - Peter Obi

Independence: Nigerians set New York aglow with parade, carnival

Independence: Nigerians set New York aglow with parade, carnival

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, and Kashim Shettima.

Sowore confronts Shetimma over Tinubu's absence at peace accord event

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others battle for Nigerians' votes as campaigns begin today

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and ex-Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. (Punch)

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Dogara, Lawal may soon dump APC for PDP or Labour Party