Atiku vibes to Davido's 'Stand Strong' to unveil recovery plan (VIDEO)

In the video shared on the Twitter handle of an Atiku supporter, Reno Omokri, the former Vice President can be seen dancing to one of Davido's latest songs, 'Stand Strong.'

Atiku used the song to pass across his message of hope, saying, "Nigeria is in crisis but... we have a five-star recovery plan!"

As the PDP presidential candidate continued to vibe to the song in his sky-blue agbada outfit, his five-point agenda were being rolled out on the screen.

Atiku said his plan as the president is to, "Secure Nigerians; Grow our economy; Strengthen our education and productivity; Restructure our government to work better; and Strengthen our union."

Pulse reports that Atiku's campaign was recently struck by a bribery allegation by some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP.

Four NWC members including the National Vice Chairman (South-West) Olasoji Adagunodo, the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Dan Orbih; and National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe all returned a combined N122.4 million paid into their accounts by the party's leader.

This is coming amid the lingering internal crisis rocking the party since the conclusion of the presidential convention.