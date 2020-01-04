Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised the opposition party to focus on rebuilding and strengthening the party.

The former vice president in a tweet on Saturday, January 4, 2019, said it’s not yet time for the party to focus on elections.

He tweeted, “Our preoccupation at this point in the @OfficialPDPNig should not focus on elections, but on rebuilding and strengthening our party for the challenges ahead of us.”

Atiku’s tweet came barely two days after Walid Jibrin, chairman of the board of trustees (BoT) of the PDP, alleged that some people threatened because he refused to endorse the ex-vice president as PDP’s presidential candidate for 2023 general elections.

Atiku Abubakar [Twitter/@atiku]

Jibrin had earlier said that the party’s presidential candidate in 2023 could come from any zone.

While addressing journalists on Thursday, January 2, 2020, the party chieftain said he had received threats for not supporting the presidential ticket to be zoned to the north-east.

He added that he has also been tagged a traitor for not declaring Atiku as the party’s preferred candidate.

“I have received calls from some people threatening my life over my coming out not to mention that the presidency of this country be zoned to the north-east.”

“They were saying that I am a traitor that I should have come out to say that it is only Atiku Abubakar because I said that Atiku was already overthrown by the supreme court. They said for that I should say Atiku is the man that I want.”