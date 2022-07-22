Atiku states reasons why Labour Party can’t win 2023 presidential election

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Friday, July 22, 2022, said he does not expect the LP to get as many votes as many Nigerians are suggesting.

Atiku based his claim on the party’s performance in the just concluded governorship election in Osun state.

He said Labour Party does not have governors, members of the national assembly and state assemblies.

He said, “I really don’t expect the Labour Party to take as many votes from the PDP as people are suggesting.

“We could have seen it in the last election in Osun state. What is the performance of the Labour Party?

“This is a party that doesn’t have a governor, doesn’t have members of the national assembly, doesn’t have state assembly members, and politics in this country depends on the structures you have at the various levels — at the local government level, at the state level, and at the national level.”

Atiku further maintained Labour Party would not win the election because it fielded Peter Obi as its presidential candidate.

He insinuated that the party’s campaign is largely on social media adding that 90 per centof people in the north are not on social media.

He said, “So, it is very difficult to expect a miracle to happen, simply because Peter Obi is in the Labour Party. After all, they were saying through social media, they had more than one million votes in Osun state.

“But how many votes turned for the Labour Party? And then again, mark you, you’re talking about social media. In the north, 90 percent of our people are not tuned to social media.”