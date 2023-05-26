The sports category has moved to a new website.
I'm not ready to walk away  -  Atiku reacts to Supreme Court's verdict against PDP

Bayo Wahab

Atiku in a series of tweets said the dismissal of the case is not a setback for him and his party.

The PDP had asked the court to disqualify Shettima over an alleged double nomination, but on Friday, May 26, 2023, the court dismissed the case on the ground that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

The court also awarded a sum of N2 million against the PDP, adding that the party acted as a busybody in an internal affair of the APC.

Reacting to the court judgement, Atiku in a series of tweets said the dismissal of the case is not a setback for him and his party.

The former Vice President said he is not ready to walk away because he is committed to the enthronement of a new order to spur the development of the country.

According to him, the PDP lawyers challenging Bola Tinubu’s election at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal are “primed to robustly prove that the election of February 25 was fraudulent”.

He, therefore, urged urge his supporters to exercise patience and conduct themselves peaceably as he and the PDP challenge Tinubu’s electoral victory at the tribunal.

