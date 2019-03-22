Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate in the February 23 election, and his running mate Peter Obi, have both hailed the judgment of the election petition tribunal which declared Senator Ademola Adeleke, winner of the September 22, 2018 governorship election.

“Truly, the judiciary is the last hope of the common man and the defender of our democracy. Congratulations Sen Ademola Adeleke”, Atiku tweeted, moments after the verdict.

Obi put out a similar tweet which read: “Congratulations Senator Ademola Adeleke. Power to the People!”

Atiku is challenging the result of the presidential election in court. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari winner of the 2019 election.

Atiku had called the election a “sham and an emasculation of democracy.”