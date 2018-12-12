Atiku finally signs Peace Accord

news

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has signed the peace accord for the 2019 general elections.

The former vice president, who was absent at the official signing on Tuesday, endorsed the pact during a ceremony at the Kukah Centre, Abuja On Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

Following his absence at the signing on Tuesday, Atiku explained that he was not officially invited for the pact.

The candidate arrived for the signing accompanied by the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, and other party members.

He endorsed the accord before the chairman of the National Peace Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and some European Union delegates.

In his speech on Tuesday, Abdulsalami said that the objective of the accord is to ensure peace before, during and after the polls.