Atiku finally signs Peace Accord

Atiku finally signs Peace Accord

Atiku arrived for the signing on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by the PDP National chairman

Atiku reportedly approves N33,000 minimum wage for his staff play

Atiku Abubakar already has the support of his party PDP in a planned bid to reduce the price of fuel in Nigeria to an affordable amount. At his conglomerates, staff have received approval for a new minimum wage.

(TalkNow)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has signed the peace accord for the 2019 general elections.

The former vice president, who was absent at the official signing on Tuesday, endorsed the pact during a ceremony at the Kukah Centre, Abuja On Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

Following his absence at the signing on Tuesday, Atiku explained that he was not officially invited for the pact.

The candidate arrived for the signing accompanied by the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, and other party members.

He endorsed the accord before the chairman of the National Peace Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and some European Union delegates.

In his speech on Tuesday, Abdulsalami said that the objective of the accord is to ensure peace before, during and after the polls.

Donald Duke, SDP pull out of CUPP ahead of 2019 presidential election
Sowore stops Nigerian soldiers from maltreating 5 men in Lagos
Sowore, AAC protest exclusion from presidential debate
Buhari has turned Police, EFCC into APC's attack dogs - Fayose
Pulse List 2018: The 10 biggest political winners and losers of the year
