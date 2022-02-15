RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Aregbesola said Tinubu repaid his loyalty with treachery.

Rauf Aregbesola and Bola Tinubu.
Rauf Aregbesola and Bola Tinubu.

Things seem to have fallen apart between the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and his political leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the minister openly blasted the APC national leader.

Recommended articles

Aregbesola while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress in the Ijebu-Jesa area of Osun State on Monday, February 14, 2022, said he revered Tinubu and he compared himself to God.

The former governor of Osun State said this ahead of Saturday’s governorship primary election in the state.

Aregbesola, who was Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure during Tinubu-led administration in Lagos said the former governor repaid his loyalty with treachery.

He said Tinubu foisted the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola on the people of Osun State against their will.

Aregbesola said if a former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode could be rejected because he allegedly derailed from Lagos master plan, it won't be wrong to mete out the same treatment to Oyetola whom he described as Tinubu’s brother.

Aregbesola said, “We came back home to reposition our party to where it was meant to be because we followed the leading of our leader that we thought was a noble and reliable fellow. We followed him (Tinubu) dutifully with all sense of loyalty. Some people even thought that we were no longer Muslims because of how we cooperated with him. We dealt with him without treachery but we never knew he planned evil for us. We exalted him beyond his status and he turned himself to a god over us and we had sworn to ridicule anyone who compare himself to God. God has no competitor; He is enough to be God.

“We built this party on perseverance as well as sweat and blood. We lost a lot of people in this struggle but eventually, we came into government on November 27, 2010. We were in government for eight years and governed according to the measure of God’s grace, everybody in Osun enjoyed our tenure.”

“When he (Tinubu) will hand over the present governor to me around July of 2018, he (Tinubu) declared that he (Oyetola) will succeed me and continue my good works. That was what he told me. He knows he has not done so if he is listening now and he has failed to call my successor to order.

“That was how it was in Lagos at a time; a governor derailed and the party members unseated him using the ballot boxes. As it was in Lagos yesterday, so shall it be in Osun today. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander.”

Aregbesola, who was governor of Osun State from 2010 to 2018, condemned godfatherism and enthronement by treacherous leaders, saying enough is enough.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 elections: CAN to educate the electorate on aspirants

2023 elections: CAN to educate the electorate on aspirants

Fuel scarcity: Major marketers receive 2 vessels of fuel

Fuel scarcity: Major marketers receive 2 vessels of fuel

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Tinubu: 2023 presidential hopeful reportedly has shares in Apple and Manchester United

Tinubu: 2023 presidential hopeful reportedly has shares in Apple and Manchester United

FG keen to actualise Humanitarian Ministry’s strategic roadmap - Osibanjo

FG keen to actualise Humanitarian Ministry’s strategic roadmap - Osibanjo

Igboho files lawsuit against Benin Republic for his unlawful detention

Igboho files lawsuit against Benin Republic for his unlawful detention

COVID-19: Federal government remains committed to producing local vaccines

COVID-19: Federal government remains committed to producing local vaccines

Adesina: AfDB chief viewed as trusted successor to Buhari in 2023

Adesina: AfDB chief viewed as trusted successor to Buhari in 2023

Valentine: 165 Red Cross youth corpers donate blood

Valentine: 165 Red Cross youth corpers donate blood

Trending

2023: Atiku faults zoning, says it's not recognised in Nigeria’s constitution

PDP Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

2023 Presidency: I told Buhari I don't want to step on his toes - Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Osun 2022: I didn’t walk out of PDP’s peace meeting- Ademola Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke (TVC News).

2023: Abia APC crisis resolved as Nwankpa hands over to Obioma

2023: Abia APC crisis resolved as Nwankpa hands over to Obioma (ABNTV)