BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The court also quashed the earlier decision of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that nullified his election.

Recall that in January 2023, the Osun tribunal sacked Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.

The court also ordered INEC to issue a certificate of return to the former governor of the state, Oyetola.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dissatisfied with the decision of court in Osun, Adeleke appealed the judgement at the court of appeal.

Delivering judgment on Friday, March 24, 2023, on the case, a three-member panel of justices held that the Osun election tribunal erred when it ruled that the 1st and 2nd respondents (Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress) proved their allegation of over-voting.