APC to reclaim Adamawa in 2023

The All Progressives Congress (APC), says it is optimistic of reclaiming Adamawa from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 general election.

APC flag (Thisday)
Mr Tadawus Samaila, the state chairman of the party, said this at the inauguration of Presidential Camping Council (PCC) for 2023 poll in Yola.

Samaila said that the party would work toward taking back the state, in spite of being the home of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

He advised party supporters to ensure that they collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them vote for the party in 2023 poll.

Mr Martin Babale, the state PCC Coordinator, said the party has a formidable team to ensure victory for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“The APC is already a winning party and that no party in the state can beat us in the coming 2023 election,” he said.

Babale added that the party had already begun grassroots mobilisation to ensure victory at all levels.

