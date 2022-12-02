APC to reclaim Adamawa in 2023

Samaila said that the party would work toward taking back the state, in spite of being the home of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

He advised party supporters to ensure that they collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them vote for the party in 2023 poll.

Mr Martin Babale, the state PCC Coordinator, said the party has a formidable team to ensure victory for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“The APC is already a winning party and that no party in the state can beat us in the coming 2023 election,” he said.