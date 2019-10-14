The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the "attack" on the Benin residence of the Party's National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by some "political thugs".

In a statement by its spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Sunday, October 13, 2019, the APC urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and other security agencies to investigate the incident and bring perpetrators to book.

"It is clear that the sponsors of the attack are bent on causing crisis in the state in pursuit of their desperate and unpopular political interests. Human life is greater that anyone's political ambition," the APC said.

"In Edo State, just as in any other state, everyone must be free to go about their normal and legitimate activities without harassment, intimidation, threat to life and property," the party added.

Similarly, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the alleged attack on Oshiomhole as callous, inhumane and totally unacceptable that should be condemned by all.

Omo-Agege noted that politics in the country should not be allowed to degenerate to a situation where "violence becomes the language of activism" by both politicians and their supporters no matter how disgruntled such persons may be.