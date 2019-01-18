The Imo State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Governor Rochas Okorocha for anti-party activities.

The suspension was announced on Thursday, January 17, 2019, after a Matthew Omegara-led disciplinary committee investigated the governor and six others for alleged anti-party activities and bringing the party to public ridicule.

The governor has long been at loggerheads with the party's state and national executives over his choice of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as his successor with his second term tenure set to end in May.

The governor lost the bid to install Nwosu as the APC candidate, losing the party's ticket to Senator Hope Uzodinma. Uzodinma's victory forced Nwosu out of the party to the Action Alliance (AA) where he's contesting in the March 2 governorship election.

Despite being a Senatorial candidate on the platform of the APC ahead of the polls, Okorocha has publicly denounced Uzodinma's candidacy several times and boasted that Nwosu will beat him at the polls.

The chairman of the APC Imo State caretaker committee, Marcellinus Nlemigbo, said Okorocha's continued backing for Nwosu to win over the APC's flag bearer is a bad look for the party and in clear violation of its constitution.

While speaking to Premium Times, Okorocha's spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, questioned the authority of the state chapter to sanction the governor.

However, the caretaker committee is believed to have notified APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of the suspension and called for the governor's expulsion from the ruling party.

Oshiomhole and Okorocha have been engaged in a war of words in public over the issue as the governor accused the party chieftain of taking bribe to seal Uzodinma's victory in the contentious primary elections last year.