APC NWC Dissolves Zamfara Party Executives

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the party executives at all levels in Zamfara.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said by the decision, all supposed party factions in Zamfara stands dissolved.

He added that the APC NWC-inaugurated committee for Zamfara are to conduct the Governorship and Legislative primaries in the State.

He stressed that the Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari and the dissolved state executives should not interfere in the primary elections.

Nabena added that the Zamfara governorship and legislative primaries would hold from Saturday, October 5, to Sunday, October 6.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Electoral Act, all political parties are expected to conclude their primaries by Sunday, Oct. 6.