APC leaders in southeast hail Uzodimma’s appointment as party’s coordinator

Bayo Wahab

The move is aimed at strengthening the ruling and its support base across the country.

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]
Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]

Uzodimma was on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, named as one of the six coordinators of the APC matters in the six geo-political zones of the country.

In a congratulatory message signed by the National Vice Chairman (Southeast) Ijeomah Arodiogbu and Anambra State Chairman, Basil Ejidike on behalf of the five Southeast states, the chairmen said that Uzodimma was appointed to lead the party’s charge in the region as a result of “his acceptability and popularity which cut across the various segments of the population in the region.

The party leaders also emphasized that the Imo State governor was chosen because of his “deep understanding of the social and political nuances of the region and exceptional capacity for party mobilization.”

“We commend the national leadership of our great party for appointing Governor Hope Uzodimma to lead our Party’s charge in the South East. This is in recognition of his relentless roles in mobilizing support and building the party which was hitherto unknown in the region to now become a major and leading political party in the region.

“Because of Governor Uzodimma’s exceptional capacity for political mobilization as well as his performance in office, other political parties are now dissolving into the APC in the Southeast.” the statement partly read.

With Uzodimma’s appointment, the party leaders believed the APC would soon take control of the governorship and legislative positions in the five southeastern states.

The party leaders also urged the other zonal coordinators to emulate Uzodimma to make the APC widely accepted in all six zones and the entire country as a whole.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

