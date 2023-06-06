APC governors endorse Abbas, Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker

In a statement by the Abbas Campaign Team on Monday, Uzodinma also said that the governors resolved to support Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) for Deputy Speaker.

According to the statement, Uzodinma made the disclosure when he hosted the campaign team of the Abbas/Kalu joint ticket, led by a group of lawmakers from different parties under the auspices of ‘Joint Task –10th Assembly Coalition.’

He said the party has made the best choice of presiding officers for the house, and the least the governors could do was to ensure that the party’s preference and vision is actualised come June 13.

The governor commended members of the coalition who are drawn from the 8 political parties that won seats in the 10th House, saying they made the right decision to support the joint ticket.

“I congratulate you once more for the success you achieve in the last election and to commend you for coming together to form an alliance towards the speakership race.

You have taken a good decision to support these two gentlemen. What we are practicing today is democracy and APC is the ruling party and you have a responsibility now to help the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed.

“We all know that the most sensitive arm of government is the legislature and if we make a mistake with it, the other two arms will be affected.

He urged aggrieved aspirants to close ranks with the party’s preferred candidates and work together to determine a purposeful legislature for the interest of Nigeria.

Earlier, Abbas who is the APC preferred candidate commended the forum for their support.

He said reiterated his readiness to ensure a united 10th Assembly that would work towards actualising the programmes and policies of government.

On his part, Kalu said that his candidature was not an individual recognition, but a mandate of the entire South East.

He said that the zone had been recognised to be on the new team of leaders upon whom the task of providing positive change in the lives of Nigerians has been entrusted.

NAN reports that on May 8, the APC National Working Committee zoned the positions of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly to the South-south and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to North-West.

