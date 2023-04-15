The sports category has moved to a new website.
APC gets another Senate seat as Bomai wins Yobe South election

Nurudeen Shotayo

The APC had emerged as the majority party in the Senate after winning 57 out of 109 seats in the February 25 election.

The Yobe State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bomai as the duly elected senator representing Yobe South after the conclusion of the supplementary election on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Announcing the result at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, the Returning Officer, Abatcha Melemi, said the APC candidate scored a total of 69,596 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Halilu Mazagane who polled 68,885 votes.

Recall that INEC had declared the election in the senatorial zone inconclusive after an incident of over-voting was discovered at the Manawachi polling unit in the Fika Local Government Area of the state.

Bomai's victory has jacked up the number of elected senators on the platform of the ruling party to 58 in the 10th Senate, pending the outcome of other supplementary polls.

The APC had emerged as the dominant party in the Senate after the February 25 general elections when it won 57 out of the 109 seats in the Upper Chamber.

The figure could potentially increase after the conclusion of today's supplementary elections as results from other states were yet to be announced as of the time of filing this report.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

