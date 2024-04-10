You paid the same price Jesus Christ paid - APC chairman lauds Shaibu

Tenebe said this when he paid a solidarity visit to Shaibu following the latter’s ouster by the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Members of the assembly voted unanimously to remove the former Deputy Governor over misconduct allegations.

The impeachment came after a seven-member panel tasked with probing allegations of constitutional violations against Shaibu wrapped up its session on Friday, April 5, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel had summoned Shaibu to appear before it a day earlier to defend himself, but he and his legal counsel stayed away.

Following this, the panel, led by Justine Stephen A. Omonuwa (Rtd), forwarded its report to the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

Meanwhile, commenting on the development, Tenebe described the action of the Edo Assembly as a disgrace to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He also called the impeachment an aberration to the Nigerian democracy, expressing hope that the decision will be overturned by the court.

The APC chairman commended Shaibu for standing his ground to fight for justice, adding that the faith that befell him was the price he paid for being loyal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You're somebody who stood out, the price you just paid today is the price of loyalty. You were loyal even to the detriment of the people you started with. You paid that price.

"Easter just got past and we know the price Jesus Christ paid, he died for our sins. What has happened to you today is a replica of what Jesus Christ did for us. He died for our sins.

"Today, they removed you as the deputy governor, we still regard you as the deputy governor. It's a price that you have paid to ensure that Obaseki and his semblance are rooted out of Edo," Tenebe said.

For his part, the deposed deputy governor thanked the APC chairman, whom he described as his brother whom he has always admired.

Shaibu noted how he and Tenebe parted ways due to his (Shaibu) loyalty to Obaseki, stating that he's happy that the same situation has now re-united them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You're one person that I've always admired. Somebody that I grew up with you and the person that actually separated us has actually re-united us and that's the beauty of what has happened and I want to assure that as we move on.

" I'm by the grace of God humbled and I'm also happy. Like you said, this whole thing happened between Lent and Ramadan. And the lessons of Lent and Ramadan are obvious.

I'm not ready to change my attitude, I'm ready to be a friend. A loyal friend. A loyal partner. What has happened will not change my quest to be loyal to anybody that I will work with and I will encourage anybody to be loyal to their boss. I was a loyal person and I'm still loyal. The price of loyalty is always success," Shaibu said.

He also pledged his commitment to the APC going forward and vowed to help the party win the upcoming governorship election in the state.

"I also believe that it is only the man that God impeach that's impeached. And by the grace of God, I know the judiciary will do the needful and an impeachment notice has not been served.

ADVERTISEMENT