Philip Shaibu breaks silence on impeachment as Edo Deputy Governor
Shaibu said his impeachment did not follow due process.
The assembly voted to impeach him after endorsing the findings of a seven-member panel appointed by the state Chief Judge to investigate allegations of wrongdoing against him.
Shaibu stated that his removal from office was motivated by his aspiration to become the state governor.
Nevertheless, he emphasised that the impeachment did not adhere to proper procedures.
He expressed these views in a video posted on his X platform on Monday, April 8, 2024.
He said, “My good people of Edo State, I thank you all for standing by me in these troubling circumstances as the deputy governor of Edo State.
“It is with a heavy heart, yet a resolute spirit, that I come before you to address the recent events that are unfolding in our dear state. I denounce in the strongest term the illegal impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly over baseless charges. This is not just an attack on me as an individual but on the democracy that we hold dear.
“It is a dangerous descend into dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of our democracy. Let it be clear that this impeachment was hatched because of my ambition to contest the Edo State 2024 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. An ambition that is a legal right to all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
