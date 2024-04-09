ADVERTISEMENT
From Omisore to Shaibu — full list of deputy governors impeached since 1999

Segun Adeyemi

Political enthusiasts believe conducting a constitutional review is essential to safeguard deputy governors from arbitrary impeachment attempts.

Shaibu's dismissal marks the 17th instance of a deputy governor being impeached since Nigeria shifted to civilian rule in 1999. [Facebook]
On Monday, April 8, 2024, the Edo State Assembly voted unanimously to impeach Shaibu, citing allegations of misconduct as the reason.

This was after a seven-member panel tasked with probing accusations of constitutional violations against Shaibu wrapped up its session on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Pulse reported that the panel was concluded without Shaibu or his legal representative appearing.

The panel sent the report to the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

Headed by Justine Stephen A. Omonuwa (Rtd), the seven-member panel had previously announced that it would adjourn for the final time on Friday to provide Shaibu, the respondent, an opportunity to respond to the accusations brought against him.

The decision to adjourn followed Shaibu’s and his counsel’s absence during Thursday’s session.

Shaibu’s removal makes him the 17th deputy governor to be impeached since Nigeria transitioned to civilian governance in 1999.

This has raised growing concerns amongst political enthusiasts who argued that recent events underscore the necessity for enhanced constitutional support for deputy governors.

According to Daily Trust, analysts point out that deputy governors' conflicts with their superiors or perceived defiance often precede their removals from office, emphasising the urgency of clearly outlining the responsibilities of deputy governors in the constitution and revising impeachment protocols.

Shaibu, who reacted to his removal, said he was unjustly impeached and that the processes of his removal were not statutory.

He said, "I denounce in the strongest term the illegal impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly over baseless charges. This is not just an attack on me as an individual but on the democracy that we hold dear."

Shaibu has fallen prey to these constitutional gaps, joining a list of deputy governors dismissed from office since 1999.

1. Philip Shaibu (Edo State)

2. Femi Pedro (Lagos)

3. Iyiola Omisore (Osun)

4. Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele (Lagos)

5. Chris Ekpenyong (Akwa Ibom)

6. Abiodun Aluko (Ekiti)

7. Biodun Olujinmi (Ekiti)

8. Garba Gadi (Bauchi)

9. Peremobowei Elebi (Bayelsa)

10. Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba)

11. Jude Agbaso (Imo)

12. Sunday Onyebuchi (Enugu)

13. Ali Olanusi (Ondo)

14. Eze Madumere (Imo)

15. Simon Achuba (Kogi)

16. Rauf Olaniyan (Oyo)

17. Mahdi Aliyu Gusau (Zamfara)

