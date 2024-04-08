ADVERTISEMENT
Fresh crisis looms in Edo as lawmakers impeach Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu

Segun Adeyemi

Comrade Shaibu was impeached by the Edo State lawmakers on the basis of misconduct.

The impeachment followed the adoption of the report of the Assembly's seven-man investigative panel, which was formed to investigate allegations of misconduct against Shaibu.

His impeachment is on the heels of the ongoing feud between himself and the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

This development may likely spark a fresh crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the entire state as they prepare for this year's gubernatorial polls.

