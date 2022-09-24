RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC appoints Omole as Director, Diaspora of Campaign Council

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has appointed Mr Ade Omole, as Director of the Diaspora Directorate of its Presidential Campaign Council, for 2023 general election.

Prince Ade Omole, leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), United Kingdom chapter.
Johnson said that the appointment was based on the past records of Omole.

According to her, the primary responsibility of the APC Diaspora Directorate will be to rally Nigerians in the Diaspora to support the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Given the fact that Nigerians in the Diaspora are not allowed to vote in elections in Nigeria from their countries of residence, the directorate will guide those who may be travelling to Nigeria during the elections.

“It will also be implementing campaign initiatives to encourage Nigerians in the diaspora to support APC presidential candidate through their relations, friends, mentees and peers in Nigeria.

“Nigerians in the Diaspora have a lot to contribute to nation-building and many would love to return to their homeland to contribute to the transformational government of an Asiwaju presidency,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu had met with Omole and other APC stakeholders during a visit to the UK.

Omole is a founding member of the APC in the Diaspora and the convener of the Asiwaju Group (TAG) and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).

He is also a United Nations Anti-Corruption Ambassador and one of the 600 Nigerian icons in the Diaspora with inspiring success stories recognised by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

