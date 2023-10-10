ADVERTISEMENT
APC affirms Timipre Sylva as Bayelsa governorship candidate despite court ruling

Ima Elijah

APC affirmed that despite the court's decision, Sylva continues to be the rightful Bayelsa State Governorship Candidate of the party.

Former Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.
Former Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, reiterated the party's stance in a press statement released today. Morka affirmed that despite the court's decision, Sylva continues to be the rightful Bayelsa State Governorship Candidate of the APC.

He revealed that the party had promptly instructed its legal team to appeal the ruling diligently and quickly.

Morka called on APC members, supporters, and the people of Bayelsa State to maintain calm and patience while awaiting the outcome of the appeal. He expressed confidence that justice would prevail and that Sylva would emerge victorious.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was accused of employing dubious tactics, including mercenary lawsuits and underhand dealings, in an attempt to create confusion among the residents of Bayelsa State. Morka condemned these tactics, noting the APC's commitment to a fair and transparent electoral process.

The APC announced that its governorship campaign flag-off is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State.

Morka extended a warm invitation to all stakeholders, party members, supporters, and the general public to participate in the event, stating the party's confidence in securing victory in the upcoming election.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

