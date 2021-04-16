RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Anambra governorship poll: APC schedules primary for June 26

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress(APC) says it will hold its primary election for Anambra governorship election on June 26.

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

Pulse Nigeria

The party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha Medaner, disclosed this in a schedule of activities for the election released on Thursday in Abuja.

Medaner said that the party would start the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms for the election at the party’s national secretariat from April 15 to June 8.

He said that the exercise would be done in accordance with the provisions of the 2010 Electoral Act as amended and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

He said that the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents by aspirants would be June 8.

According to Medaner, screening of aspirants would be on June 10.

He added that publication of claims and objections would be on June 12 while screening appeals would be on June 15.

He added that election appeal would hold on June 30.

Medaner further said that the governorship expression of interest form would cost N2.5 million while the nomination form would cost N20 million totalling N22.5 million.

He said that female and physically challenged aspirants would only pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for the position.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Anambra governorship election has been slated for Nov. 6 by INEC.

