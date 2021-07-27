Anambra governorship election: We won't collapse our campaign structure- PDP

INEC stated in a list released on July 16 that of the 18 political parties to contest the election PDP does not have candidates – governorship and deputy governorship.

Nwangwu dismissed stories of plans to collapse the campaign structure as the handwork of detractors as the PDP in Anambra had never contemplated the option.

He said the party’s leadership was confident that the PDP candidates’ names would be published by INEC after all legal hurdles had been cleared.

“The Electoral Act is clear on the issue of who is expected to conduct primary election for governorship aspirants in political parties. It is the constitutional responsibility of the National Working Committee (NWC) of political parties.

“It is gratifying to note that the primary that produced the party’s candidates was conducted by its NWC and most of the aspirants, who genuinely contested the election, have since congratulated the winners.

“PDP has no issue as to who is the national chairman of our party and that is why it has become incumbent to advise mischief makers not to confuse the PDP issue with that of any other party in the state,’’ he said.

The PDP chieftain said all party members were solidly behind the candidates that emerged after the NWC conducted its primary election.

Two factions of the party held different primaries and announced different candidates leading to a court action which has yet to be determined.