Akwa Ibom governor vows to ignore Bola Tinubu’s abuses

Ima Elijah

Tinubu... insulted the integrity of over 7.9 million Akwa Ibom people.

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]
Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Udom Emmanuel, stated that he would focus on implementing good government to save Nigeria and Nigerians from their current troubles rather than pick a fight with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to published reports, Tinubu took direct jabs at Udom. Tinubu was speaking during a campaign rally when he referred to the state governor, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, as a boy.

What Tinubu said about Udom: “Akwa Ibom, you will not suffer again. That boy [Emmanuel Udom] that brought Atiku here, that calls himself governor, tell him enough is enough. He lived in my backyard in Lagos. If not that we are one, I’d have driven him home."

Udom kicks back: At an APC Rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Capital, on Monday, January 30, 2023, Governor Emmanuel said he would let peace prevail by ignoring the former Lagos State Governor and instead devote his time and energy to establishing proper administration to rescue Nigerians from their current troubles.

Emmanuel expressed regret that Tinubu, who had been given the use of state-owned facilities like the airport, security, stadium, and a positive atmosphere to come in and sell his manifesto, had "insulted the integrity of over 7.9 million Akwa Ibom people."

What you should know: The governor is also the Chairman of the PDP presidential campaign.

Ima Elijah

