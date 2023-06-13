Akpabio visits Wike after becoming Senate president

Accompanied by Senator Jubrin Barau, the Deputy Senate President, as well as a delegation of esteemed senators, Senator Akpabio expressed his appreciation to Wike for his instrumental role in his successful bid for the Senate Presidency in the 10th Senate Assembly.

Wike had previously pledged unwavering support from the senators representing Rivers State towards Senator Akpabio's aspiration. This declaration played a crucial part in securing Akpabio's victory. Notably, despite being a member of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), Wike has cultivated a newfound rapport with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a political party to which both President Bola Tinubu and Senator Akpabio belong.

