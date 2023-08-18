ADVERTISEMENT
Aiyedatiwa hails Tinubu on ₦5 billion palliatives for States

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the statement, the acting governor has directed members of the Ondo State Palliatives Committee to speed up work on the implementation of the measures already put in place by the state government.

Lucky Ayedatiwa, Acting Governor of Ondo State [Tribune]
Lucky Ayedatiwa, Acting Governor of Ondo State [Tribune]

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Akure by Mr Keneth Odusola-Stevenson, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Office of the Acting Governor.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno State, had made the announcement of the Federal Government subsidy palliative fund to states in Abuja on Thursday at the end of the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the State House.

According to the statement, Aiyedatiwa, commended the timely intervention of the president in assisting the states to meet the challenges of providing necessary palliatives for their people.

The statement said that members of the NEC also deliberated extensively on the spate of incessant flooding across the country, adding that the Federal Government had made commitment to release ecological funds for states to tackle the crisis.

“I think we have had a very productive meeting at the NEC, presided over by the Vice President Kashim Shettima.

”Members of the council were full of praises for the president on the timely intervention regarding the ₦5 billion support for each of the states which is basically to provide food items and agricultural inputs.

“Although almost all the states have rolled out various measures to cushion the effect of these times for their people, this new support from the Federal Government will go a long way in expanding the scope and reach of the measures already set in motion.

“I therefore join other members of the NEC in thanking Mr president for this crucial support and I want to assure the good people of Ondo State that this fund will be fully utilised for the purpose it’s meant for,” the statement said.

The statement said the acting governor had directed members of the Ondo State Palliatives Committee to speed up work on the implementation of the measures already put in place by the state government.

“Our palliatives committee has been doing well so far. We’ve had the free transport support for civil servants in the state already running and all arrangements have been concluded for that of the school pupils.

“The process for cash support for the vulnerable is ongoing too and disbursement will begin by the end of the month.

“I want to commend the efforts of members of the palliatives committee, while also urging them to speed up the work.

“Now that we have additional support from the federal government, we are well equipped to do more for our people,” the statement said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

