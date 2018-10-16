"Since men have failed Nigeria, give women a chance", says presidential candidate, Adesanya-Davies

news

A female presidential candidate, Prof. Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, has called on Nigerian men to give women a chance to lead the country since they've failed for decades.

The candidate said a woman should be allowed to emerge as the country's next president in the 2019 presidential election.

While addressing Nigerian students as part of the celebration of World Students' Day on Monday, October 15, 2018, she called on President Muhammadu Buhari and another presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to step down for her.

She said, "Since men have failed Nigeria, they should give women a chance to emerge as the nation's next president and return the country back to the path of progress.

"I will, in fact, seize this opportunity to appeal to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to kindly step down for me at the CUPP as President Buhari of APC steps aside, because this time indeed is a-woman-youth-academician ticket and a tip to the Middle-belt Christian Nigeria currently bearing all the brunt of killings in the North. And that is where I come in."