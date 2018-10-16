Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Adesanya-Davies: Men should give women chance to lead Nigeria

"Since men have failed Nigeria, give women a chance", says presidential candidate, Adesanya-Davies

The candidate has called on Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari to step down for her to become president.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Adesanya-Davies: Men should give women chance to lead Nigeria play Prof. Olufumilayo Adesanya-Davis (von.gov)

A female presidential candidate, Prof. Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, has called on Nigerian men to give women a chance to lead the country since they've failed for decades.

The candidate said a woman should be allowed to emerge as the country's next president in the 2019 presidential election.

While addressing Nigerian students as part of the celebration of World Students' Day on Monday, October 15, 2018, she called on President Muhammadu Buhari and another presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to step down for her.

She said, "Since men have failed Nigeria, they should give women a chance to emerge as the nation's next president and return the country back to the path of progress.

"I will, in fact, seize this opportunity to appeal to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to kindly step down for me at the CUPP as President Buhari of APC steps aside, because this time indeed is a-woman-youth-academician ticket and a tip to the Middle-belt Christian Nigeria currently bearing all the brunt of killings in the North. And that is where I come in."

Adesanya-Davies will contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA). The election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between Buhari and Atiku.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Oby Ezekwesili challenges Buhari to a debatebullet
2 "Atiku is coming back to create a paradise for thieves" - Soworebullet
3 South-East leaders react to Peter Obi's selection as Atiku's...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Presidency 5 Women who want to take Buhari’s job
Ex-US Ambassador says Buhari was rigged out of presidential election 3 times
Sowore accuses Donald Duke of supporting Abacha's military regime over return of democracy
"Atiku is coming back to create a paradise for thieves" - Sowore
"Obasanjo is dishonest, unpatriotic," "Buhari is a useless man" - Sowore
Democracy Day in Nigeria: What do we actually celebrate?
Atiku-Obasanjo reunion, National Assembly resumption and other stories of the week
Atiku picks Peter Obi as running mate for 2019 presidential election
Sowore attacks Moghalu over national minimum wage
"I don't know anything about politics but I know how to care about people" - Oby Ezekwesili

Politics

APC counters INEC, says it will field candidates for Zamfara in 2019
Group says Tambuwal is the man to hand Buhari a bloody nose
Buhari not in charge of Nigeria - Tambuwal
Sowore accuses Donald Duke of supporting Abacha's regime
Sowore accuses Donald Duke of supporting Abacha's military regime over return of democracy
Bishop Kukah shares story of Obasanjo, Atiku pictures
Bishop Kukah shares the story of how he ended up in Obasanjo and Atiku's photos
X
Advertisement