Abusive words fly about as Melaye and Fani-Kayode fight dirty on social media

Bayo Wahab

This may be the first episode of what may turn out to be a very dirty and messy social media fight between the chieftains of the two mega political parties in Nigeria

Senator Dino Melaye and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode. (Legit)
Both controversial politicians have deployed some abusive words in their arsenals to attack each other.

Fani-Kayode had earlier called on the police to arrest Melaye over his comment that all governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, spent money to ensure that Iyorchia Ayu emerged as the party’s National Chairman.

Dino’s Reaction: On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Melaye in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page described the former minister as a “political scavenger”, whose heart is a devil’s residence.

Melaye said the former minister’s world of reality is not in sync with the world of sound minds saying his recent statement was “an incoherent gibberish produced from his temporary relief from insanity”.

Screenshot of Dino Melaye's statement about Femi Fani-Kayode. (Dino Melaye/Facebook)
“Truly, an idle hand and heart like that of FFK is the devil’s residence. Ordinarily, his rambling would have been ignored, but in this age of unrestricted access to the media even by unwholesome minds, care must be taken to put issues in the right context and perspective. The roller-coaster FFK is merely seeking to receive attention, having employed all forms of ingratiation to be recruited by the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, but failed,” Dino said.

The former lawmaker also described Fani-Kayode as a serial hustler who ‘bootlicked and cajoled’ politicians to get noticed.

Counter Attack: Hours after Melaye berated Fani-Kayode, the former minister took to Twitter to launch a counter-attack.

In a post linked to a statement on his personal website, Fani-Kayode posted Melaye's photo describing him as a man who loves to lick other men’s arses.

In the post on his website, he said Melaye’s Facebook post about him did not make any sense, adding that the post was “a long diatribe of wild allegations and subjective invectives”.

Fani-Kayode also slammed the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying both Iyorchia Ayu and Melaye are ill-bred and mannerless.

The statement reads in part: “He (Dino) attempted to respond but only with insults and a long diatribe of wild allegations and subjective invectives.

Little made sense and plenty made for amusement. I was very well entertained and that is all this low-life and godless, ignorant cretin is good for light entertainment.

Is that what you call a spokesman for a presidential campaign?

I don’t have time for clowns, filthy peasants and desperate cowards but I couldn’t help but notice the anger in his response. He was crying like a baby. And it gave me pleasure.

I may have been accused of many things but unlike him attempted murder is not one of them. No blood on my hands.

Bayo Wahab
