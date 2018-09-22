7 Things to know about Osun governorship election

news

Pulse has been covering the Osun governorship election live from Osogbo, the State capital.

Here are a few quick things you should know about the vote.

1. Osun has a population of about 4million people. Of this number, 1,682,495 are registered voters.

On Friday, September 21, 2018, a day before the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that 435,015 registered voters did not collect their PVCs.

What this means is that about 74 percent of registered voters cast their ballots today.

2. It’s been quiet and peaceful here so far. There are reports of thuggery and skirmishes in certain areas but not substantial enough to mar the exercise, at least at the time of filing this.

When Pulse spoke to eligible voters on the streets of Osogbo, Ede and Iwo, they sounded very excited about performing their civic responsibilities. Many voters had no problems standing in the early morning Osogbo rain just to cast their ballots.

3. There are 48 governorship candidates, 1,246,915 PVCs distributed, 3010 polling units, 332 registration areas, 30 local governments, 4,700 card readers and over 40 local and international observers in this election.

4. The major candidates in the race for Osun government house are Gboyega Oyetola (APC), Iyiola Omisore (SDP), Fatai Akinbade (ADC), Ademola Adeleke (PDP) and Moshood Adeoti of the (ADP).

5. The Osun governorship election will eventually be won by one of Adeoti, Adeleke, Omisore or Adeoti.

The PDP will likely win Ede. Adeoti and Adeleke will share the votes from Osun West. The APC may win in its strongholds of Osogbo, Ilesa, Olorunda.

Omisore has tremendous following in Ife and could sweep that part of the State.

Expect a three horse race featuring Omisore, Oyetola and Adeleke. Pundits on the ground here say it will be a neck-and-neck finish.

6. As the day wore on, vote buying reports surfaced. Vote buying has been reported in Ikire, Ede and Iwo. There’s been skirmishes in Osogbo and Olorunda as well. Old habits really do die hard.

7. The result of the Osun election will be announced by INEC as soon as collation is over. Prepare to lose a night of sleep if you want to catch live announcement of results across all 30 local governments.