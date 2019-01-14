With the presidential election about five weeks away, Nigerians are eager to know more about the president before they decide on who'll lead the nation for the next four years.

According to Google Trends data which reflects search interests relating to different topics on a weekly basis, here is a quick rundown of the things Nigerians were searching for about Buhari between January 1 and January 8, 2019:

Who is Muhammadu Buhari?

Muhammadu Buhari is Nigeria's current president, the nation's fifth democratic leader since 1960.

He made failed attempts in 2003, 2007 and 2011 to become president until he made history as the first opposition candidate to beat an incumbent president in 2015 when he defeated then-president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Before he became a "reformed Democrat" he also ruled Nigeria as a military Head of State between December 31, 1983 and August 27, 1985. He was ousted through a coup, the same way he gained power.

He was also a Federal Commissioner of Petroleum and Natural Resources and then Governor of the North-Eastern State and later Borno State.

He also served as the Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) under the military government of General Sani Abacha.

How old is Muhammadu Buhari?

Muhammadu Buhari was born on December 17, 1942 in Daura, Katsina State.

He is 76 years old and currently holds the record of the oldest president of Nigeria having been sworn in at the age of 72.

What has President Muhammadu Buhari done for the country?

When he campaigned for the presidency, Buhari promised to boost Nigeria's economy, combat insecurity and fight corruption.

Nearly four years into his administration, the president insists that he has made giant strides in fulfilling all of those promises, a stand widely-questioned by large sections of the country.

The nation slipped into recession under the president and has witnessed slow, albeit consistent, growth after exiting the recession. Despite a massive dip in terrorism deaths in his first two years, insecurity worsened in 2018 and has spread to more parts of the country.

His anti-corruption campaign has also been blighted by allegations that he's more prominently used anti-graft agencies to persecute political enemies while shielding those close to him.

The president's most popular, and oft-derided, Social Investment Programmes include N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

What is the name of President Muhammadu Buhari's father?

President Muhammadu Buhari was born to a Fulani father, Hardo Muhammadu Adamu, and mother, Zulaihat. He is the 23rd child of his father.

When was General Muhammadu Buhari Minister of Petroleum?

During the military regime headed by General Olusegun Obasanjo in 1976, he appointed Muhammadu Buhari as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources.

He also served as the Chairman of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation after it was established in 1977. He held the position up until 1978.

He also appointed himself the Minister of Petroleum Resources in 2015 after he was sworn in as president.