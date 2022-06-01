RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

5 Buhari’s associates and relatives who were defeated in APC primaries

Bayo Wahab

Here’s the list of the president’s associates who were defeated during the APC primary elections.

While eyes are on the aspirant that would emerge as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the fates of aspirants who want to contest for senate, state and the federal house of reps on the platform of the party have been sealed.

Expectedly, some won the primary elections held across the country, others were defeated.

Among the politicians who contested and lost the primaries are President Muhammadu Buhari’s associates and relatives.

Despite his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, who served as the president’s new media aide, failed to secure the APC ticket to contest the House of Representative seat for Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu Federal Constituency in Kano state.

Ahmad who polled 16 votes lost to the incumbent member of the house, Abdullahi Gaya, with 109 votes.

Reacting to the manner with which the election was conducted, the former presidential aide in a Facebook post complained that thugs were deployed to disrupt the exercise.

As an aspirant, I left the venue of the primary election for Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Federal Constituency, because of the security of our majority delegates, if want to compete with the best, thugs shouldn’t be part of any election,” he wrote.

Sani Sha’aban, an in-law to the president lost his bid to secure the APC governorship ticket in the Kaduna state.

Sha’aban who came third in the state’s primary election was defeated by Uba Sani, Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s anointed candidate.

While Sani secured 1,149 votes to clinch the governorship ticket, the president’s in-law polled 20 votes only.

Meanwhile, Sha’a ban has rejected the exercise, alleging that the poll was fraught with irregularities.

In Jigawa state, Faruk Adamu, who is also a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari contested for the APC governorship primary.

Contrary to the expectations of his supporters, Adamu lost the election to the deputy governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, aka Danmodi, with 1,220 to 15 votes.

The president’s nephew, Muftahu Muhammad failed in his bid to be re-elected as the ruling party’s candidate to represent Daura/Sandamu/Maiadua Federal Constituency.

Muhammad, who polled 30 votes lost the election to Aminu Jamu who secured 117 votes in the primary election.

Sha’aban Sharada is believed to be one of President Buhari’s closest allies from Kano state. He is the former Personal Assistant broadcast media to the president.

Sharada is said to be a staunch supporter of Buhari since his days in the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP). He is also recognised as one of the founding members of the Congress of Progressive Change (CPC), which merged with other parties to form the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Despite his close relationship with Buhari, Sharada failed in his bid to become the governorship candidate of the APC in Kano.

He was defeated by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s anointed candidate Nasiru Gawuna by 2,289 votes to 30 votes.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

