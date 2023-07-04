ADVERTISEMENT
4 historical links between Nigeria and America

Ima Elijah

Despite their geographical distance, Nigeria and America share a deeply intertwined past that spans centuries.

President Joe Biden of USA, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria
President Joe Biden of USA, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria

While geographically distant, these two nations share a complex and intertwined past that spans centuries. From the era of slavery to the struggles for civil rights and the vibrant cultural exchanges that continue to this day, the historical connection between Nigeria and America has left an indelible mark on both countries.

This article aims to shed light on the significant historical events and cultural exchanges shaping this relationship.

The transatlantic slave trade played a pivotal role in connecting Nigeria and America. Between the 16th and 19th centuries, millions of Africans, including Nigerians, were forcibly transported to the Americas as slaves. Nigeria's strategic location along the West African coast made it a significant source of enslaved people. This dark chapter in history led to the forced migration of Nigerians, contributing to the African diaspora in the United States. As a result, Nigeria's cultural heritage, languages, and traditions have an enduring influence on African American culture and identity.

During the 20th century, both Nigeria and America witnessed movements for independence and civil rights. Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960, becoming the most populous African nation. This event inspired and resonated with African Americans in their own struggle for civil rights and equality. Figures like Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X drew inspiration from the successes of Nigeria's independence movement, fostering a sense of solidarity and shared aspirations between the two nations.

Academic and cultural exchanges between Nigeria and America have played a significant role in shaping their relationship. Nigerian students and scholars have pursued an education in American universities, contributing to advancements in various fields. Additionally, Nigerian arts, music, and literature have gained international recognition and appreciation. Nigerian authors such as Chinua Achebe and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie have captivated American audiences with their works, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and narratives of Nigeria. These exchanges have fostered mutual understanding and appreciation between the two nations.

Nigeria and America share significant economic ties. Nigeria is Africa's largest economy, and American companies have been involved in various sectors, including oil, technology, and agriculture. American investment and trade have contributed to Nigeria's economic growth, while Nigerian professionals have made substantial contributions to the American workforce, particularly in fields like medicine, technology, and academia. These economic ties have created interdependence and further strengthened the relationship between the two nations.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

