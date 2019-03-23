According to Punch, the incident occurred at Jamare Local Government Registration Area 02 with Polling Unit Code 010.

An INEC staff who escaped, said the armed men stormed the polling unit in seven Toyota Hilux vans.

The staff said “Four of our staff in Jamare LGA Registration Area 02 with Polling Unit Code 010 have been abducted with voting materials. The place was invaded by heavily armed security operatives who came in seven Toyota Hilux Vans, and took the four INEC officials to Jamare LGA to perfect their plots.”

The supplementary governorship election is currently holding in the state.

Journalists attacked in Kano

Also, some journalists covering the supplementary election in Kano state have been attacked by suspected political thugs at Suntulma Primary School in Gama ward of Nasarawa Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the thugs became violent when some of the newsmen tried to interview some voters who were denied access into the classrooms where some of the polling units were stationed.

