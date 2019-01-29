Gov. Aminu Masari received the defectors in Sandamu during his electioneering campaign in the area.

He said his administration would soon embark on general renovation of Sandamu general hospital and construct township roads across eleven electoral wards in the area.

Masari said his administration has executed numerous development projects including 40km Fago- Katsayal- Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza road.

He said that the roads linked communities in the area with those in Maiadua local government area.

The governor added that the administration also rehabilitated 75 km Sandamu-Baure- Babban Mutum road and drilled 150 boreholes across the area.

Earlier, the state APC Chairman, Malam Shitu Masalaha, described the defectors as wise men who chose are to join the bandwagon of salvation and transformation .

He assured them that they would be treated as full members of the party, with all the rights and privileges due to all APC members.

Malam Sani Sabo, who addressed the mammoth crowd of party supporters on behalf of the defectors, assured that their decision to join the ruling party was not attached to any condition, but were motivated by the superb performance of the APC led government across tiers of government .

Sabo pledged to mobilise votes for President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Masari stressing, we will galvanize unprecedented support for the party and PDP will not make any impact here.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Masari would spend three days campaigning in Daura Emirate, ahead of the general elections.

Masari was in company of top government officials and hundreds of party supporters.