2023: Ortom takes final decision on leaving PDP for APC

Ortom also revealed that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, is making moves to “pacify” Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State.

Recall that following his emergence as PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate.

The former Vice President had rejected the recommendations of a committee set up on selection of his running mate.

The 16-man committee had recommended Wike, who came second during the party’s primary election.

Governor Ortom had revealed that Wike is not happy that Atiku and the PDP are not according him due honour, thus prompting rumours that the Rivers Governor will resign from the PDP and join the All Progressives Congress (APC). As the defection speculation swirl, Wike met with some APC governors.

Speaking on the friction on Arise TV’s Good Morning Show, the Benue Governor said: “I want to assure Nigerians, that we are members of the PDP and we will not defect to any other political party

“We look forward for the leadership of the party to unite and bring all of us together. Thank God, the Presidential candidate of our great party has reached out to me to talk with my brother and friend governor Wike and once our Presidential candidate meets and pacify Governor Wike, we will move forward.

“I was into hibernation but thank God am out now and this is my stand.

“Governor Wike is a friend. He has been there for me even when my state was besieged by killer herdsmen. He stood by me morally and financially, he has done a lot for our party and for me. I don’t betray people, that’s why I feel the leadership of our party (PDP) should reach out to him.”

Ortom had in an earlier interview, slammed Atiku for picking Wike despite party recommendations, saying the former Vice President must personally reach out to the Rivers Governor.