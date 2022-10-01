RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Tinubu is the authentic youth candidate, says group

News Agency Of Nigeria

A group, Youth Alliance for Tinubu (YAT), says APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the authentic youth candidate for the 2023 presidential poll.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The statement said that the group was unveiled on Friday in Abuja as part of efforts to galvanise more support for Tinubu and his vice-presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

The group said: ”We will mobilise massively for the victory of Tinubu , just as we will continue to advocate youths inclusion and creating awareness about youths issues.

“We intend to work with APC candidates at all levels to ensure that their policy initiatives are youth-centred and address core issues relating to youth development and unemployment.”

YAT also expressed optimism that the synergy that it seeks to achieve will give renewed hope to the Nigerian youths.

The group also promised to leverage the large population of youths in the country to the advantage of the APC during the 2023 General Elections.

“Over 11 million of the newly registered voters in the country are youth aged between 18 to 35.

“We will use this comparative advantage of demography and massively mobilise support for Tinubu.

“We are ready to join hands with all the relevant stakeholders and party faithful to ensure landslide victories for APC at all levels in the 2023 polls,” the group vowed.

