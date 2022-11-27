RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: PRP denies collapsing into APC in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Sokoto State has denied the assertion that the party has collapsed into the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

2023: PRP denies collapsing into APC in Sokoto.
2023: PRP denies collapsing into APC in Sokoto.

Recommended articles

Gumburawa, who was received by Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), said all the candidates of the PRP and leaders at the state and local government levels had consented to the decision of the party to join APC.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday in Sokoto, Malam Ibrahim Tudun-Doki, the PRP National Publicity Secretary, said the assertion was unfortunate and misleading.

PRP in Sokoto State is intact and the decision taken by the governorship candidate and two others came to our notice when we saw the report in the media.

“This led to our emergency stakeholders meeting today to express our position regarding the governorship candidate’s exit.

“As you are all aware, we are in a democratic system in which everyone has his own right, so we cannot deny anybody of his or her right.

“But our party is intact in Sokoto, all the party leaders with the exception of the Vice Chairman and Sokoto East Senatorial candidate that joined the governorship candidate are with PRP.

“Therefore, we want to inform the good people of Sokoto State that PRP is fully intact and will continue to pursue our mandate for the victory of our party,” he said.

Tudun-Doki, who is also the PRP House of Representatives candidate in Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency, said the state chapter would officially inform the National Headquarters of the party for possible replacements.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi quotes verifiable facts, figures - Media team replies Tinubu

Obi quotes verifiable facts, figures - Media team replies Tinubu

2023: PRP denies collapsing into APC in Sokoto

2023: PRP denies collapsing into APC in Sokoto

NDLEA bursts major cocaine syndicate in Lagos, arrests wanted kingpin

NDLEA bursts major cocaine syndicate in Lagos, arrests wanted kingpin

Abuja-Kaduna Rail service start in 7 days - FG

Abuja-Kaduna Rail service start in 7 days - FG

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest

Nigeria needs brand-new constitution – Ozekhome

Nigeria needs brand-new constitution – Ozekhome

150,988 PVCs waiting for owners in Niger – INEC

150,988 PVCs waiting for owners in Niger – INEC

NDLEA recovers 4kg cocaine soaked in towels from Brazil returnee

NDLEA recovers 4kg cocaine soaked in towels from Brazil returnee

Lagos Govt gives update on construction of 4th Mainland Bridge

Lagos Govt gives update on construction of 4th Mainland Bridge

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and President Muhammadu Buhari (Vanguard)

More troubles for PDP as Bauchi Governor says his state belongs to Buhari

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

Tinubu opens up on working with Wike, G5 governors

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. [TheCable]

APC makes U-turn on BVAS after backlash