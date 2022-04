The two aspirants were among the 17 others that presented themselves before the committee for screening at the Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Mark said the two aspirants were dropped from the race because they failed to meet up with the requirements for the position they are contesting for.

However, the former Senate President didn't reveal the names of the disqualified aspirants, but stated that the N40m paid to obtain the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms isn't refundable.

"The two, name withheld, didn't meet up with the requirements for the position they're contesting for," Mark was reported to have told journalist.

The 17 aspirants that appeared for screening today include the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim, and Governors of Sokoto, Bauchi, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states, Aminu Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, Nyesom Wike, and Udom Emmanuel respectively.

Others are businessman, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Dele Momodu, Oliver Tarila Diana, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Ndukwe Cosmos, Chikwendu Kalu, and Charles Okwudili.

Also screened were former Governors of Ekiti and Anambra states, Ayodele Fayose and Peter Obi and Sam Ohuabunwa.