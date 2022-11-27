RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Osinbajo group endorses Tinubu, receives APC letter of recognition

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Faithful Group(TFG), a political group loyal to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, has declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]
APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that TFG had been issued a certificate of recognition following its endorsement of Tinubu as Tinubu Faithful Group(TFG).

“After the APC Presidential Primaries, we held several executive meetings and came to a progressive decision to support Tinubu, the APC flag-bearer with capacity and competence,” he said.

Orelaja, who is also National President of Our Nation For Justice Initiative (ONAJI), said he was impressed by Tinubu’s visit to Osinbajo’s home after the primaries and for his forgiving heart.

He described Tinubu’s actions as a good development and morale booster for TFG members, saying it would spur them to campaign and ensure Tinubu emerged president in 2023.

“Tinubu is a visionary leader. He is a compassionate personality. TFG members in Diaspora and different states of Nigeria are ready to support him.

“I can authoritatively say Tinubu has paid enough dues to be President of Nigeria and it’s very clear that none of the other contestants can match his democratic credentials.

“He has unmatched track record as a public servant in the last 23 years, considering his achievements as governor of Lagos State,” Orelaja said.

The TFG coordinator said that Tinubu possessed the best resume, experience and exposure.

Orelaja said that Nigeria needed a competent and detribalised leader who will promote unity as well as a prosperous nation.

“This group consider the campaign for Tinubu as an obligation. We will knock on every door, speak to every Nigerian as well as travel across the length and breadth of the country to preach Tinubu/Shettima,” he said.

He prayed that God grant him good health, strength as well as the needed wisdom ahead of the 2023 presidential elections and beyond.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I will do my best, it's not going to be easy - Tinubu says at Lagos rally

I will do my best, it's not going to be easy - Tinubu says at Lagos rally

CJN will never make political comments, says aide

CJN will never make political comments, says aide

I feel sorry for next Cross River governor, ex-Gov. Duke

I feel sorry for next Cross River governor, ex-Gov. Duke

APC Women Leader targets 40m votes for Tinubu in 2023

APC Women Leader targets 40m votes for Tinubu in 2023

2023: Umahi, wife head Ebonyi APC campaign councils

2023: Umahi, wife head Ebonyi APC campaign councils

Kwara Govt converts Ilorin General Hospital to teaching hospital

Kwara Govt converts Ilorin General Hospital to teaching hospital

Voting for Tinubu will guarantee jobs for women, youths - Aisha Buhari

Voting for Tinubu will guarantee jobs for women, youths - Aisha Buhari

Gunmen kill 2 security guards, cut off head, hand in Ondo State

Gunmen kill 2 security guards, cut off head, hand in Ondo State

2023: Osinbajo group endorses Tinubu, receives APC letter of recognition

2023: Osinbajo group endorses Tinubu, receives APC letter of recognition

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and President Muhammadu Buhari (Vanguard)

More troubles for PDP as Bauchi Governor says his state belongs to Buhari

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

Tinubu opens up on working with Wike, G5 governors

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. [TheCable]

APC makes U-turn on BVAS after backlash