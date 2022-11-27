2023: Osinbajo group endorses Tinubu, receives APC letter of recognition

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that TFG had been issued a certificate of recognition following its endorsement of Tinubu as Tinubu Faithful Group(TFG).

“After the APC Presidential Primaries, we held several executive meetings and came to a progressive decision to support Tinubu, the APC flag-bearer with capacity and competence,” he said.

Orelaja, who is also National President of Our Nation For Justice Initiative (ONAJI), said he was impressed by Tinubu’s visit to Osinbajo’s home after the primaries and for his forgiving heart.

He described Tinubu’s actions as a good development and morale booster for TFG members, saying it would spur them to campaign and ensure Tinubu emerged president in 2023.

“Tinubu is a visionary leader. He is a compassionate personality. TFG members in Diaspora and different states of Nigeria are ready to support him.

“I can authoritatively say Tinubu has paid enough dues to be President of Nigeria and it’s very clear that none of the other contestants can match his democratic credentials.

“He has unmatched track record as a public servant in the last 23 years, considering his achievements as governor of Lagos State,” Orelaja said.

The TFG coordinator said that Tinubu possessed the best resume, experience and exposure.

Orelaja said that Nigeria needed a competent and detribalised leader who will promote unity as well as a prosperous nation.

“This group consider the campaign for Tinubu as an obligation. We will knock on every door, speak to every Nigerian as well as travel across the length and breadth of the country to preach Tinubu/Shettima,” he said.