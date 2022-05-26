RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Nigerian tweeps suggest an Obi-Kwankwaso union under NNPP

Authors:

Ima Elijah

It is, however, unclear if Obi has officially joined NNPP.

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso
Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso

After the news of Peter Obi's withdrawal from the People's Democratic Party, some Nigerians on Twitter have mentally pictured his entry into the New Nigeran People Party.

Hours after Obi’s resignation from PDP became public knowledge, he was seen hobnobbing with NNPP leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Abuja.

Although the NNPP has made no official statement regarding its political romance with Obi, Tweeps took it upon themselves to create posters depicting a Peter Obi presidential candidate and a Kwankwaso running mate, under the NNPP.

Making Peter Obi trend, yet again, some Tweeps expressed that they fancied the political unions between the politicians, calling it a "game changer."

However, some tweeps have offered rather negative views on the call for an Obi-Kwankwaso partnership

The official NNPP Twitter account also tweeted a prompt, on which media houses were quick to jump on. The account asked if Obi was going to join the NNPP, with a picture of both persons of interest having a moment.

Reacting to the Obi-Kwankwaso suggestions, Political enthusiast and Twitter influencer, Reno Omokri, expressed concern over the placement Peter Obi above the NNPP leader, Kwankwas2023: Nigerian tweeps suggest an Obi-Kwankwaso union under NNPP.

The former PDP presidential aspirant said his decision to leave PDP was due to the recent developments within the opposition party.

Obi said it was practically impossible to continue participating and making constructive contributions within the PDP.

Ima Elijah

