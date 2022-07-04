RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Group cautions APC, Tinubu against Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Democracy Defence Watch has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Sen. Bola Tinubu, its presidential candidate against presenting a Muslim/Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

The group made the appeal in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari titled: “APC’s Muslim/Muslim Ticket in Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: A Threat to National Stability, Regional Peace and Security'”.

Recommended articles

​​​​​The letter which was signed by Alhaji Ahmed Adamu and Otunba Adeniji Adegoke, the group’s National Coordinator​​​​​ and National Secretary, was made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

The letter according to the group, is copied to all heads of democratic and security institutions as well as other international concerns.

It said a Muslim-Muslim ticket would not only be a threat to national stability, but could also retard the country’s peace and security.

The group said presenting such a ticket as being proposed by the APC, would portray Nigeria as an Islamic and a sectarian nation.

This, it said, would be ultimately resisted by the country’s millions of practising Christians, moderate and progressive Muslims and civic groups.

It added that ethno-cultural associations and enlightened members of the international communities could also protest such a ticket.

“We are therefore calling on President Buhari to direct the security forces to do the needful by advising Sen. Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate and the party on the possible threats this action could pose to security in the country.

“It is pertinent to note the serious implications of the action with regards to security, especially when one rightly imagines that Christians will feel threatened with a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

“They may resort to pulpit preachings and mobilisation of opinions across the christendom,” the group said.

It said civil society organisations and students would likely protest if a Muslim Muslim ticket was eventually introduced into the polity in manners that might constitute security concerns.

The group warned on the danger such political arrangement could cause on the continental security.

It noted that West African Sub-region and African regional peace and security were basically predicated on the presumption of Nigeria’s political stability.

“We therefore implore you to use your good offices to weigh in on Tinubu and the APC to thread with caution and refrain from unyielding desire to foist on the nation a Muslim Muslim ticket

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe

Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe

Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial

Alleged Fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fayose’s trial

2023: Group cautions APC, Tinubu against Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

2023: Group cautions APC, Tinubu against Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

Sen. Akwashiki donates N10m to CAN

Sen. Akwashiki donates N10m to CAN

NAFDAC shuts 10 water factories in Ondo

NAFDAC shuts 10 water factories in Ondo

IPOB cautions Soludo to stop using military against his people

IPOB cautions Soludo to stop using military against his people

EEDC confirms electrocution of suspected vandal in Anambra community

EEDC confirms electrocution of suspected vandal in Anambra community

2023: Kwankwaso explains why Labour Party can’t win presidential election

2023: Kwankwaso explains why Labour Party can’t win presidential election

United by Sallah: Kaduna Christians join Muslims to clear grass at mosque

United by Sallah: Kaduna Christians join Muslims to clear grass at mosque

Trending

PDP in disarray as crisis over Atiku’s selection of Okowa worsens

PDP in disarray as Atiku Abubakar's choice of VP causes problems for the party. (Punch)

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom goes hard on police IG over herdsmen killings

2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

Kabiru Masari (Daily Trust)