2023: Ebonyi Gov Umahi denies allegations of working against Obi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has flayed the alleged social media reports, claiming that he is working against the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

Governor, Dave Umahi.
Governor, Dave Umahi.

Umahi’s rebuttal is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji, and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Friday.

He described the reports as the handiwork of “frustrated political jobbers”.

According to the statement, the governor, instead, deeply appreciates Obi’s courage in his campaign.

“Umahi never said that Obi was going nowhere and that he (Umahi) does not believe in the nation’s president of Igbo extraction.

“The governor is a member of the All Progressives Congress and shall support the party in all their state and national elections as a good party man.

“He believes that political party members should defend their parties during elections and people will freely vote for candidates of their choice,” the statement added.

