2023 campaign: Tinubu appoints Gov. Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress(APC) 2023 presidential candidate has appointed Gov. Aminu Masari of Kastina State as Campaign Senior Adviser on Administration and Government.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The former two-term Lagos State governor, also appointed former governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko as Senior Adviser Special Duties.

According to the letters of appointment made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja and signed by Tinubu, both men are to serve in the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The letters said both Masari and Wamakko’s impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership demonstrated as governor and Senator, respectively in their states and as party members qualified them for the responsibility.

The letter to Gov. Masari read: “By way of this letter we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as the Special Adviser on Administration and Government of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate given your impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team, we know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility,”

Tinubu in the letter, expressed hope that Masari would help the party conduct an effective message-driven campaign leading to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

He said with unity, not only would the council ensure victory for the party in the February 2023 general elections, but would help it move Nigeria along the path of national greatness.

This, he said they would do by building on the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in providing progressive good governance to Nigerians.

Tinubu said the appointments were fitting and appropriate given the impressive political achievement and exemplary leadership both men demonstrated in different capacities and as a party members.

He prayed for guidance for the new appointees.

